Payton Kirkland is one of the most sought-after offensive linemen in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

Standing at 6-foot-7, 315 pounds, Kirkland has attracted the attention of nearly four dozen college football programs, and he’s yet to begin his junior year of high school. Unsurprisingly, given the focus they’ve placed on Florida prospects in Kirkland’s class, Ohio State dipped into his recruitment back in July 2020.

Next week, Kirkland will return to Columbus for the first time as a recruit, which will give him an opportunity to meet the coaches face-to-face and see everything Ohio State has to offer.

“I’m really excited about it,” Kirkland told BuckeyeGrove. “It’s always been a dream of mine getting to experience the Ohio State football atmosphere experience. Finally got an opportunity to, and I feel like it’ll be good for me and my family to get up there on the 28th and 29th.

“Definitely would like to get in person with the people I’ve been talking to for about a year now,” Kirkland added. “I feel like it will be a great experience and my mom, I feel like, will really enjoy learning about the academic side of things. I will as well because there’s certain things I’d like to know about.”