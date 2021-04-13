BuckeyeGrove - Coveted 2023 WR is waiting on a Buckeyes offer, in touch with Corey Dennis

DESOTO, Tx. - Recruiting wide receivers in Texas has not been too tall of a task for Ohio State to handle in recent years.

The program has signed Elijah Gardner, Garrett Wilson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and they currently hold a commitment from Rivals100 prospect Caleb Burton.

They’ve also extended an offer to Longview (Texas) sophomore Jalen Hale, but another 2023 pass catcher is high on their radar: Johntay Cook II. Cook, the No. 44 overall recruit on Rivals, has yet to haul in an offer from the Buckeyes, but says he’s been in weekly contact with the staff.

“I've mainly been talking to the quarterbacks coach, Coach Corey Dennis,” Cook told BuckeyeGrove. “We’ve just been staying in touch every week. I mean, we talk twice a week. No offer yet, but I wouldn't be surprised if I get it within like the next weeks or months or so.

“We’re just building a relationship because Dontre [Wilson] is from here, and they feel like they can get me just like they got Dontre. They’ve just been telling me they like my game, how dynamic I am and they can just use me in the offense.”