6-foot-7 high school sophomores don’t grow on trees.

Offensive tackle Payton Kirkland may just now be reaching driving age, but the class of 2023 prospect already holds scholarship offers from 30 Division 1 schools including Alabama, Georgia, Penn State, USC -- and Ohio State.

Now as he looks forward to his upperclass high school years, he’s already developed relationships with top coaches around the country. Perhaps as much as anyone he’s built a bond with Ohio State running backs coach Tony Alford and offensive line coach Greg Studrawa.