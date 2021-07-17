Another day, another prospect including Ohio State in their list of top schools.

On Saturday afternoon, Jaiden Ausberry essentially cut his recruitment in half as he's now down to 10 colleges. Joining the Buckeyes in his top group are Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Texas, Texas A&M and USC.

Ausberry, who is the No. 24 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, cited last month's visit to Ohio State as a key factor in his decision to put them in his top 10.

“When I went up there, it was just a different vibe," Ausberry told BuckeyeGrove. "The coaches, the facilities, the culture… everything about it was different. I saw no flaws in it. I had no other choice but to put them in my top 10.”