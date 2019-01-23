RS-Sophomore quarterback Nick Starkel is leaving Texas A&M after three seasons and will enter the now infamous Transfer Portal. One of the schools on his list of potential destinations is Ohio State according to a report on social media from Travis Brown of MyAggieNation.com.

The quarterback position at Ohio State is a thin one with two scholarship signal-callers set to go in 2019 while Justin Fields awaits an NCAA decision on his status for the upcoming season. New head coach Ryan Day has stated that he would like to have four at all times and a new name has emerged in relation to Ohio State.

Texas A&M QB Nick Starkel will hit the transfer portal any minute now & will not participate in spring practice, he said. Will complete 120 hours before July & should be on new campus July 1. Said he's looking at Duke, Ohio State, SMU & Arizona (former HC Kevin Sumlin).

According to the report, Starkel will finish his coursework at A&M and would be considered a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility to go. He would not arrive at his new school until the start of the summer as he finishes up his classes in College Station (Texas) but would not be going through spring football drills as a player who has already announced his intentions to transfer.

Joining Ohio State on the list of schools would be Duke, SMU and Arizona according to Brown. The Arizona Wildcats are coached by his former coach, Kevin Sumlin.

Starkel has played in 11 games during his collegiate career and has close to a 61-percent completion percentage with career marks of 138-227 for 1,962 yards with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions. Starkel saw more action in 2017 where he played in seven games and only four games last year in 2018.

Starkel’s last action took place in A&M’s game against Alabama where Starkel came in and was 7011 for 67 yards in a 45-23 loss to the Crimson Tide.

2017 was a year where Starkel had extended playing time and had a pair of 400-yard passing games including a 499-yard game against Wake Forest in the Belk Bowl as the A&M quarterback threw for four touchdowns in the Aggies 55-52 heartbreaking loss to the Demon Deacons.

Ohio State might find it a challenge to land any graduate transfer, with one or two years left with recent transfer Justin Fields waiting in the wings. The good news for Ohio State with a player like Starkel is that he does not need to make a quick decision and can wait to see what happens with the former UGA player.

Even if Fields is ruled immediately eligible, the Buckeyes really could use another player in the quarterback room with Matthew Baldwin coming off of a redshirt freshman season and Chris Chugunov only having 95 career passing attempts. Ohio State has been painted into a corner with its quarterback numbers after Tate Martell transferred out of the program to Miami (Fla.) just a few short weeks after saying he was not going anywhere regardless of the status of Justin Fields with the Buckeyes. That followed up the expected NFL departure of Dwayne Haskins and a previous-year transfer of Joe Burrow from the program.

In one other connection between Starkel and the Buckeyes, he was recruited by new passing game coordinator Mike Yurcich while he was at Oklahoma State, so there is some familiarity there even though Starkel passed on the Cowboys for the Aggies when he made his pledge in the class of 2016.

There are a lot of pieces in motion with this one and only time will tell how the quarterback room will shape up for the Buckeyes in 2019. A lot will be learned when the NCAA makes its decision, a decision that there is no real timeframe for but Fields’ attorney, Tom Mars, is optimistic that it is a pretty clear-cut case for immediate eligibility and not a case that should take long to render a decision, up or down.

