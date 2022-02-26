Could Ohio State win a Big Ten title?

Ohio State’s approach hasn’t changed this season.

Head coach Chris Holtmann’s group has been defined by resiliency, one that has shown the ability to learn from what went right and what went wrong the game before, move forward and respond.

Thursday night, in a game the Buckeyes, in the eyes of many, were not supposed to win, they responded, holding on for a three-point victory against Illinois after losing a double-digit lead in the final 3:31.

“Again, we played a terrific team here in Illinois and we will see if we can respond here in a couple days and play well in a very tough environment against a very good team in Maryland,” Holtmann said.

Right now, Ohio State has too many games left to focus on the big picture. But it’s still a picture that looks promising.

With four games left in their regular season schedule, the Buckeyes are one of four teams in the Big Ten with five losses or less, joining Purdue, Wisconsin and Illinois. Of those teams, the Boilermakers, Badgers and Buckeyes are projected by KenPom to finish with five losses or less.

Heading into Sunday’s matchup against Maryland, Ohio State is fourth in the Big Ten standings, with a chance at entering the conference tournament as a top-four seed for the first time since the 2018 tournament, where the Buckeyes lost by one in the quarterfinals to Penn State.

Since its inception in 1998, Ohio State has been a top-four seed in the Big Ten tournament 11 times, but the Buckeyes have not been a one-seed since the 2011 tournament.

Could that happen in 2022?

It would take a lot to happen.