Could Malaki Branham win Big Ten Freshman of the Year?

In his first nine games with the Buckeyes, Branham was still adjusting, reaching double-digit point totals only once: Dec. 5 on the road at Penn State, scoring 11 points, making five of his nine attempts from the floor.

Branham doesn’t have the same pressure as McGowens to be “the guy” for his team. Instead, in the words of Ohio State assistant coach Tony Skinn , the Ohio State freshman is the “Robin” to E.J. Liddell’s “Batman,” allowing him to grow and mold into the scorer that he’s developed over the course of 2022.

While the Ohio State freshman guard may average over four points less than McGowens per game, Branham is much more efficient, shooting 48.6% from the field and 44.1% from 3-point range, taking nearly four shots less than the Nebraska guard per game.

Holtmann may be biased, but to him, there’s no other freshman in the Big Ten that has had a season like Malaki Branham .

“He's not going to get my vote, but he's a very good player,” Holtmann said.

In that span, he averaged seven points per game, shooting 38.8% from the field and 33.3% from deep.

Big Ten play is when it really started to come together for Branham.

Starting with his 35-point performance against Nebraska Jan. 2, the Ohio State freshman has averaged 16.6 points per game — recording double-digit scoring efforts in 12 of his last 16 efforts — shooting 52.2% from the field and 47.2% from deep.

“His poise when he is doing it, it’s unreal,” Skinn said. “It’s one of those things where you look at the box score at the end of the game, and you know he had a pretty good game, but you don’t think he had 30 because he’s just doing it in such a smooth, it’s just a smooth way.

“It’s been exciting to get a chance to coach him and watch him just continuing to develop. As a freshman… it’s a very difficult thing to do night in and night out, especially down the crutch. He’s been remarkable. He’s stepped up to the plate and doing everything that you can ask for a freshman. It’s exciting to know that you are going into these games with that type of talent.”

But Ohio State has needed every bit of production Branham has provided.

Worried about the so-called “freshman wall,” Holtmann has played Branham more than 30 minutes in each of his last 10 games, and 18 of his last 19 contests after playing no more than 28 minutes in nine games before the start of 2022.

And there are times that Branham looks like a freshman. It happened against Maryland Sunday, when the first-year guard made only four of his 13 attempts from the field, including only one of his six attempts from deep, while still leading the team with 13 points.

Holtmann said Branham is still bothered by length and physicality at points, something the Terrapins have shown in each matchup, leading to troubles for the freshman.

But to the head coach, that’s just a part of learning the game of college basketball as a freshman player, something Branham, overall, has adapted to very well.

There’s still work to be done. Holtmann said Branham has to rebound better on both ends and learn to play with a little more force. But that doesn’t take away from the special year he’s had, one worthy of his vote for Big Ten Freshman of the Year.

“He’s a phenomenal kid with a bright, bright future,” Holtmann said. “He’s got to continue to grow as a player, and that’s his challenge in front of him right now.”



