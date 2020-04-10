COLUMBUS, Ohio – College football is generally a hotly debated topic across the nation with so many varied allegiances under different school banners, colors and fight songs. But the college football world has come together during these crisis times with the concern that the upcoming 2020 season could be in jeopardy under a very different banner of the COVID-19 pandemic that has essentially seen the world shutdown in large sectors.

While games would not start for several months with the first week of September being the traditional starting point, schools like Ohio State would normally be going through its annual spring game this upcoming weekend. Spring practice has been wiped out, summer conditioning is in danger and athletes for teams across the nation are scattered as almost all schools have moved to a distance learning model for the foreseeable future.

There has been hope however as some treatments for COVID-19 have shown promise but there has not been a general consensus on those and the only thing that medical experts will agree upon is that a vaccine is not in the near-term despite the best efforts of the worldwide medical field in finding a remedy for this ugly killer that has created a standstill.

There have been plenty of discussions of what a regular college football season would look like, with or without fans. What college football could look like with a shortened season with non-conference games stripped from the schedule or even what a season could look like if it were moved into the spring to allow more time for distancing and other measures.

On a Friday conference call with Ohio State Director of Athletics, Gene Smith, he was asked about what games could look like without fans in the stands or students on campus.

“I struggle with that concept because, when I first heard that I was like, ‘Okay, that could work’ but then I figure that if we don’t have fans in the stands that means that we have determined that it is not safe for them in a gathering environment, so why would it be safe for the players?” Smith said.

This is about more than just the economic impact that would surely be felt if you removed ticket, concession and parking revenues. This is about more than the impact that would be felt for campus business and the city in general during those seven home Saturdays. There is much more in play here.

“When I first heard that, that means our state and maybe our governor or maybe our institution has said that we cannot have people sitting that close together, or we can’t monitor them like we monitor the athletes,” Smith added. “I just struggled with that concept because I have not heard enough from the experts or my colleagues to really get to a point where I could have a definitive answer on that.”