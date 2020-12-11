Could Fields still wind up a Heisman finalist? Day weighs in
COLUMBUS, Ohio –– It wasn’t his only goal this season, but Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields was striving for a Heisman Trophy in 2020.Head coach Ryan Day said as much on Thursday, but as Fields...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news