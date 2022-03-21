Could E.J. Liddell and Malaki Branham's Ohio State careers be complete?

E.J. Liddell put Ohio State on his back.

It was his message after the Buckeyes’ loss to Penn State in the second round in the Big Ten tournament, saying if he could have addressed the team’s issues against the Nittany Lions beforehand, if he could have fixed those problems himself, he would have, all said in static monotone, broken, expressionless, emotionless.

In Ohio State’s latest loss, its final loss of the season in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to Villanova, Liddell’s ownership remained. But his emotions were raw: eyes red, holding back tears as he reflected on what was likely the final game of his collegiate career.

“I don't think reality has really kicked in yet that I wouldn't be able to… this certain group of guys, it was a lot of guys’ last games. Older guys. Seniors,” he said. “It's tough, man. I'm really hurting inside. I wish I could have done more to help get it done.

“This group of guys was really determined. We fought through a lot of adversity and injuries this year. I gave my all this year. I wish I could have done a little bit more, though.”

There’s not much more Liddell could have done, and it wasn’t something Chris Holtmann took for granted.

If anything, the Ohio State head coach said, he lost sleep over it, being forced to likely replace a player that’s been the definition of consistency for a team that’s been forced to battle an ample amount of adversity.

Even when everything else was uncertain, Holtmann knew Liddell could account for nearly 20 points per game, between seven and 11 rebounds, and a circus block or two night after night after night.

None of this was a given when the forward returned for his junior season, looking to better himself and develop into more of an all-around option for teams at the next level, something the Ohio State head coach saw Liddell grow into.

“I just think he's a great example of a kid who's, one, a great kid, and has literally gotten better in front of our eyes every year,” Holtmann said. “He had a real choice. I think he clearly made the right choice in coming back.

“But sometimes kids come back and they don't see great improvement in their game for whatever reason. They just don't. We could talk about a number of guys. He's really improved, and for me, it's a great reward because I know it's going to benefit him in terms of his professional career and his professional opportunities in the NBA. That's exciting to see that happen for a kid.”