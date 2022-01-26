Could depth in Ohio State's quarterback room be a problem in 2022?
All throughout the offseason, we at Scarlet and Gray Report will start the day by answering a question related to Ohio State football, whether it has to do with the team in 2022, recruiting or looking back at past teams and players.
How many quarterbacks does Ohio State need to have enough depth for 2022?
At a glance, Ohio State seems like it should be fine behind center. The offense rarely needs three quarterbacks.
Since 2010, the Buckeyes have had five seasons in which three quarterbacks have taken snaps behind center. In 2021, Jack Miller III had the most pass attempts by any quarterback in that span with 14.
So why does Ohio State’s quarterback room feel so sparse heading into 2022?
