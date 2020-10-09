With the wide array of talent Ohio State has at defensive end this season, Larry Johnson will look to get all of them on the field as much as possible.

However, just two of the five pass rushers that the Buckeye defensive line coach deemed starting caliber on Wednesday will be on the field at the same time –– unless he has some tricks up his sleeve.

Johnson didn’t confirm it when asked directly on Wednesday, but junior defensive end Tyler Friday may have tipped his hand that he’ll slide inside for snaps at the three-technique defensive tackle position in order to get additional pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

“I think I could definitely do both,” Friday said. “I think you guys will see some stuff coming up this year, later on this season, that we got planned for moving me inside and out.”

Of the five primary Buckeye defensive ends, Friday’s body type figures to lend itself best to the move.



