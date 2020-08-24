BuckeyeGrove - Could any Buckeyes be traded ahead of the Deadline?

One week from today will be Major League Baseball’s Trade Deadline. Greg Beals was set to lead his 11th Ohio State Buckeyes baseball team into a season with high hopes. Coming into the year the Buckeyes were ranked No. 24 by Baseball America on its preseason list, expected to be led by left-handed pitcher Seth Lonsway and catcher Dillon Dingler. It took several weekends for the Buckeyes to get rolling, and just as the team was set to open their home slate of games the season was cancelled. Ohio State finished 6-8 and unranked by Baseball America. Michigan was the only Big Ten program ranked, slotting in at No. 25. In order to get a taste of Buckeyes baseball the professional ranks will do the trick for now. With MLB teams getting a clearer picture of their shots at postseason ball, general managers will be giving each other a call to work deals. Let’s take a look at a few Buckeyes playing professionally and examine their trade values.

Travis Lakins On August 1, the Baltimore Orioles called on a 26-year old right-hander to come from the bullpen. Lakins emerged and struck out one in a shutout inning of work to collect his first career MLB win. Lakins has since appeared in 11 games for Baltimore during the 2020 MLB season, pitching to a 3.75 earned run average as a result of allowing five earned runs in 12 innings pitched. Opposing batters are currently hitting .276 against him, and he also has struck out 12 batters while allowing five free passes. It would come as a surprise to see Baltimore move the Ohio State product this early in his tenure. However, Lakins is no stranger to a change of scenery as he was drafted in 2015 by the Boston Red Sox and traded to the Chicago Cubs in Jan. 2020, then was claimed off waivers by Baltimore ten days later. If a team were looking to acquire an arm with plenty of team control (Lakins will not reach free agency until 2026 when he will be 32-years old), then perhaps there could be some creativity to make something happen. But Baltimore is a team in the midst of a complete rebuild, so Lakins ought to be a vital part to their crop of pitchers.

Ronnie Dawson was one of the @bigten's most exciting power/speed players over the last decade. The @OhioStateBASE outfielder hit .316 in his career with 24 HRs & 47 SBs. This production led to @ronniedawsonn earning a spot on our B1G All-Decade Team!



👉 https://t.co/XQRMfftHzY pic.twitter.com/wJi7OQ2d0X — D1Baseball (@d1baseball) May 20, 2020

Ronnie Dawson According to MLB Pipeline, Dawson is ranked No. 16 on the Houston Astros Top 30 prospects list. The ‘16 alum last played in Triple-A Round Rock in 2019 and is working out at the Astros’ alternate training site. His most impressive tool is his ability to hit for power as he cranked 17 home runs alongside 21 doubles in Double-A Corpus Christi, where he spent most of the year last season. His .207 batting average across both levels of the minors last year is not eye-popping. However, Dawson swiped 14 bags last year and his 55-grade speed tool is tied for his highest grade on MLB Pipeline. Could Dawson be a part of a trade package? There is potential if teams are looking for a nearly-ready outfield bat who could provide a late inning pinch-run option. The 25-year old would not headline a trade but likely will be a player the Astros may push to deal as they have other outfield options like Kyle Tucker, Myles Straw and Jordan Brewer, a fellow Big Ten product.

We caught up with former GJ Rox pitcher Ryan Feltner to talk about his time in Grand Junction and his baseball career so far. #GJRox #RoxFam https://t.co/oK9jsXogdz pic.twitter.com/oUdUmWFT07 — Grand Junction Rockies (@GJRockies) April 11, 2019