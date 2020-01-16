As Ryan Day transitions into the second year as Ohio State’s head coach, stability and continuity are the themes.

With player and coach turnover inevitable in the college football landscape, Day decided to fill the quarterbacks coach void with Corey Dennis. The motivation behind Dennis’s promotion was to keep things as similar as possible in an area in which the Buckeyes are very confident.

“I feel great with not only the fact that he can teach the way we teach it, but also we need some continuity in that room,” Day said. “Corey is a young coach who has a really bright future. And I think everything -- if you put into Corey you're going to get back in invest because he's so bright.”