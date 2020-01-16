News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-16 07:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Corey Dennis offered the continuity Ryan Day was seeking

Corey Dennis will enter his first year as Ohio State's quarterbacks coach
Corey Dennis will enter his first year as Ohio State's quarterbacks coach (USA Today SI)
Keaton Maisano • BuckeyeGrove
Staff
@002kfm

As Ryan Day transitions into the second year as Ohio State’s head coach, stability and continuity are the themes.

With player and coach turnover inevitable in the college football landscape, Day decided to fill the quarterbacks coach void with Corey Dennis. The motivation behind Dennis’s promotion was to keep things as similar as possible in an area in which the Buckeyes are very confident.

“I feel great with not only the fact that he can teach the way we teach it, but also we need some continuity in that room,” Day said. “Corey is a young coach who has a really bright future. And I think everything -- if you put into Corey you're going to get back in invest because he's so bright.”

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}