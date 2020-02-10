COLUMBUS, Ohio - At age 27, did you already have the job of your dreams?

At that age, most haven't yet found the specific career or job that they want to be in forever. For Corey Dennis, however, he's already reached the Promised Land.

With his promotion to quarterbacks coach at Ohio State, Dennis will continue to play a key role in the further development of Heisman-candidate Justin Fields and future generations of quarterback for the Buckeyes.

For Dennis, with all this pressure placed on him in his new role, how does he expect to perform?

He knows he doesn't know everything, but he'll rely on the support of the staff around him as he transitions into the next stage of his career.

"I have great mentors and I have great people. For me to sit there and say that I have the answer to everything, that would be naive and that'd be ignorant," Dennis said. "But I have Coach [Ryan] Day, Coach [Kevin] Wilson, I have some unbelievable people, Coach Kerry Coombs to lean on if I need to lean on them. That's unbelievable. But when it comes to the actual position, I think I'm ready."