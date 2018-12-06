Ohio State has not yet announced any official changes to its football coaching staff beyond the promotion of Ryan Day to head coach. There are still a lot of unknowns when it comes to how Day's first staff will ultimately shake out. But with Day's ascension to the role of head coach and with Urban Meyer not on the road recruiting, the Buckeyes have a 10th assistant coach slot available to utilize.

According to multiple sources, BuckeyeGrove.com has learned that Corey Dennis is filling that 10th assistant coach position right now. Dennis is the son-in-law of the now retired Meyer and has been working within the Ohio State program since 2015. Dennis was an intern with the football program in 2015 and then worked as a graduate assistant in 2016 and 2017 before graduating to a quality control position this past summer.

Dennis played college football at Georgia Tech from 2011-14, appearing in 54 games.

As of now, there are no further details on what Dennis' role could be within the program moving forward or if this is a permanent decision that will keep Dennis as one of the 10 on-field assistant coaches that Ohio State is allowed per NCAA rules.

More as it is available.