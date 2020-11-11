BuckeyeGrove - Cooper, Wade prepared for 'legit' Maryland offense

The events of Nov. 17, 2018 will hold a place in Jonathon Cooper's mind for years to come. “I do remember that scare from two years ago very well,” Cooper said with a smile. Three weeks after a soul-crushing loss to Purdue, No. 9 Ohio State was fighting hard to be considered for the 2018 College Football Playoff. Behind star quarterback Dwayne Haskins and a spectacular offense, the Buckeyes had what appeared to be a light game on deck: a trip to College Park to take on 5-4 Maryland. What followed was nothing short of insanity.

Ohio State allowed 536 yards of offense and turned the ball over three times. It routinely allowed Maryland to pound the ball down the field, giving up 298 yards rushing to freshman Anthony McFarland.

The Buckeye defense needed a score with 40 seconds left just to escape into overtime, where it was inches away from allowing another massive upset loss. It was one of the worst performances by a defense in program history and a game Buckeye players and coaches alike will never forget. “I remember that game,” defensive back Shaun Wade said. “We had a bad game on the defensive side of the ball, missing tackles. They were a very scrappy team, nice little stadium-- well, back then when Covid wasn’t around they had a nice little atmosphere.”

Fast forward two years, and Maryland has become more than just a “scrappy” team that keeps things uncomfortably close. The Terrapins are 2-1 and coming off of a dominant victory over Penn State that was never close. Behind quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (younger brother of the current Dolphins starter), a well-rounded group of receivers, and a young defense, Maryland is rolling under Mike Locksley. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day never takes a game for granted, but the combination of that disastrous contest from two years ago and Maryland’s recent success has hiked up the importance of Saturday’s game. “Lotta confidence. Playing really well,” Day said of this weekend’s opponent. “Coach Locksley is doing a great job putting them in the right position. They’re dangerous right now. They just really played well against Penn State.” After a shaky first start, Tagovailoa has been stellar in his past two outings, throwing for 676 yards and six touchdowns combined against Minnesota and Penn State. Starting running back Jake Funk is averaging 7.7 yards per carry for the Terrapins, who also boast a deep and dangerous cast of receivers. This team, perpetually at the bottom of the Big Ten East, is no joke. “Now this Maryland team looks legit, in my opinion,” Wade said. “They got a great quarterback in Tua’s little brother, they got five great receivers on the outside and the yards after catch-- they got a lot of it. We gotta make sure we tackle if they do catch the ball.” This rising Maryland offense will throw multiple looks and numerous receivers at Ohio State on every possession. Wade and his secondary are determined to lock it down. “I talked to coach Coombs, I talked to Sevyn, I talked with Proc, Hook, mostly all the DBs and told them we definitely have to be on our A-game, because they definitely can put points on the board,” Wade said. Cooper is up for the heightened challenge, saying the Terrapins are a group that demands respect. Even after last season’s 73-14 drubbing, the poor taste of Ohio State’s performance two years ago remains in the mouths of its defense. “Maryland was a good team back then and I feel like they’re even a better team now,” Cooper said. “It’s not like it’s just Maryland-- we watch them every week, they’re a very good football team and we’re going to treat them that way.”