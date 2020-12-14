BuckeyeGrove - Cooper talks final run at Ohio State: 'I love this team.'

The past two years have not been easy for Jonathon Cooper.



After sitting out all but four games last season with an injury, Cooper witnessed the cancellation of three of his final eight regular season games this year.

It has taken two full seasons’ worth of games for the fifth-year to truly have one complete, final season of college football.

“Obviously, this year hasn’t gone the way I thought it would,” Cooper said on Sunday. “I don’t think it’s gone the way anybody has thought it would. It’s been a crazy year-- games canceled left and right, everybody with this whole COVID situation. I think, even with all that, I just feel blessed that I got the opportunity to come back and play.”

Cooper missed all of the 2019 postseason-- from the exhilaration of Ohio State’s third-straight Big Ten Championship to the utter disappointment of its heart-breaking loss in the College Football Playoff.

All the senior could do was watch from the sidelines.

“To put it frankly, it just sucked having to sit back and watch my team do everything that I wanted to do,” Cooper said. “But honestly, I mean, I did everything that I could-- being a leader, speaking up, trying to coach the young guys up out there and just help out the best way I could."