The masks and social distancing are easy sacrifices for a fifth-year senior looking to pour his heart out on the field one last time.

The postponement of his final season is a tough one to swallow, however.

“The only thing that matters to me is y’all, y’all being safe and this season,” defensive end Jonathon Cooper said in a Twitter video posted on Monday. Aug. 10.

When Ohio State landed the commitment of a four-star defensive end out of the class of 2016, it likely envisioned a cornerstone on the defensive line. That is exactly what it got, as Cooper has 37 games as a Buckeye and is a two-time captain heading into 2020.