BuckeyeGrove - Cooper motivated for final season, 'emotional' return to play

Cooper motivated for final season, 'emotional' return to play
Jonathon Cooper has taken a winding path to get where he is.
The fifth-year defensive end took a redshirt last season due to an undisclosed ankle injury. He still managed to appear in four games in 2019, but missed Ohio State’s Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff appearance.
Named a captain for the second-straight year, Cooper did not downplay his feelings when the Big Ten postponed football. His fifth season could have ended before it even began.
“It was emotional,” Cooper said. “It hasn’t been easy- I think everybody knows that my career at Ohio State hasn’t been that easy. Knowing that I came back and it was gonna be taken away from me obviously wasn’t easy again.”
With his hard work in danger of being thrown away, Cooper began campaigning for a chance to play.
He was Ohio State’s representative on a Zoom call with Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren, and said he understood the reality of the safety precautions in place, but added that for people who want to play, opportunities should not be taken away.
“We wanted to play,” Cooper said. “We felt that we were safe. I felt the players should have the choice, whether they wanted to play or not.”
The end result was one in Cooper’s favor. The Big Ten announced a season is returning Oct. 24, and the anchor of the defensive line has never had more motivation to win with his team.
“Seeing my team go out there without me, that motivation carried on to this year and knowing that it can just be taken away from you so quickly is just motivation even more because you can’t take a day for granted at all,” Cooper said. “I love my teammates, I love my brothers, and I worked really hard to try and get in the position that I’m in. So my motivation isn’t stopping.”
Beyond just performance on the field, Cooper wanted to show his leadership. He said getting to take the field in the scarlet and grey for one more season is a chance to prove his abilities, both as a player and as a teammate.
“Not being able to play hurt a lot, and I came back another year because I wanted to be able to prove the type of player that I was and show that to everyone,” Cooper said. “I wanted to come back and be a leader for my team.”
The culmination of four-plus seasons in Columbus will have a different look for the two-time Academic All-Big Ten recipient. But the late start does not matter to Cooper. He is ready to take the field once more, the final step in a five-year long journey that no one saw coming.
He’s ready to win a championship.
“That first conversation I had with my mom, we kind of just looked at each other, and- it was kind of unreal, honestly,” Cooper said. “The thing is that even though I felt so happy and so blessed to have this season and everything, I know that everybody fighting for a season, everybody working so hard to get us a season will be for nothing if we don’t take care of business and get the job done.”