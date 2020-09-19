BuckeyeGrove - Cooper motivated for final season, 'emotional' return to play

Jonathon Cooper has taken a winding path to get where he is.

The fifth-year defensive end took a redshirt last season due to an undisclosed ankle injury. He still managed to appear in four games in 2019, but missed Ohio State’s Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff appearance.

Named a captain for the second-straight year, Cooper did not downplay his feelings when the Big Ten postponed football. His fifth season could have ended before it even began.

“It was emotional,” Cooper said. “It hasn’t been easy- I think everybody knows that my career at Ohio State hasn’t been that easy. Knowing that I came back and it was gonna be taken away from me obviously wasn’t easy again.”

With his hard work in danger of being thrown away, Cooper began campaigning for a chance to play.



He was Ohio State’s representative on a Zoom call with Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren, and said he understood the reality of the safety precautions in place, but added that for people who want to play, opportunities should not be taken away.

“We wanted to play,” Cooper said. “We felt that we were safe. I felt the players should have the choice, whether they wanted to play or not.”



The end result was one in Cooper’s favor. The Big Ten announced a season is returning Oct. 24, and the anchor of the defensive line has never had more motivation to win with his team.

“Seeing my team go out there without me, that motivation carried on to this year and knowing that it can just be taken away from you so quickly is just motivation even more because you can’t take a day for granted at all,” Cooper said. “I love my teammates, I love my brothers, and I worked really hard to try and get in the position that I’m in. So my motivation isn’t stopping.”