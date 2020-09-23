BuckeyeGrove - Coombs took fatherly approach to counseling Wade before decision to return

Coombs took fatherly approach to counseling Wade before decision to return
It was an odd coincidence that the Big Ten announced the reinstatement of its fall football season on the same morning that marked Shaun Wade’s 22nd birthday.
The preseason All-American cornerback had just declared for the NFL Draft two days prior, and his birthday celebration likely figured to feature a healthy dose of congratulations on his big decision, given the success many feel he’s sure to have as a potential first-round pick come April.
Following the Big Ten’s announcement, and an appearance on SportsCenter in which Wade said he needed time to ponder the news and what it could mean for his future, the Jacksonville, Florida, native celebrated with family back in his home state.
There was another face present at the celebration though, even if only through FaceTime.
“First of all, I sang Happy Birthday to him, so that was, I think, what pushed it over the top,” Ohio State defensive coordinator and secondary coach Kerry Coombs joked on Tuesday.
Whether or not Coombs’ singing played a factor remains a mystery, but the next day, Wade told ESPN he would return to Columbus, Ohio, to play out the season.
However, that wasn’t Coombs’ first successful recruiting effort with Wade.
In what was somewhat of a surprise to many at the time, Wade committed to Coombs and the Buckeyes just hours prior to the National Championship Game on Jan. 12, 2015.
“I never felt like it was hard recruiting Shaun Wade,” Coombs said. “Everybody says that. I think this is an extraordinary kid.”
Three years later, following the end of a freshman season in which Wade redshirted in 2017, Coombs left the program to coach with former Ohio State player and coach Mike Vrabel in the NFL.
Wade remained in the program, but Coombs said he never stopped communicating with him and the other Buckeyes he recruited before his stint at the professional level.
“We’ve had a great relationship the entire time that we’ve known each other, even when I was in Tennessee and I would text these kids, communicate back with them and encourage them and those kind of things. I feel like I’ve had a great relationship with him all along,” Coombs said.
After Ohio State’s 2019 defensive backs coach Jeff Hafley announced he would leave the program following the season, speculation that Coombs was the target to replace him likely helped Wade in his decision to return for one more year.
Eight months after he was rehired though, Coombs had to talk Wade through essentially the same hard choice he made after the Fiesta Bowl all over again.
“When a kid says to you, ‘I need you to talk to me like I’m your son,’ then there’s a lot of responsibility that goes along with whatever you’re going to say to him, and I don’t take that lightly,” Coombs said.
One would imagine that responsibility entails not simply campaigning for the player to return if a coach legitimately thinks it is against his best interests.
While Coombs didn’t divulge the exact details of the conversation, he did say that he approached it in the same manner that he would have with his own children.
“I tried in every way, shape and form to talk to him as if he was one of my two sons in the same situation, and give him the advice that I would’ve given them,” Coombs said. “And at the same time, making sure that he was very comfortable understanding that I loved him regardless of what he decided, that that was unconditional and it had nothing to do with whether not he played for us or somebody else or whatever he did in this season.”
It may have taken a couple more years and a few more hoops jumped through than expected, but Coombs may finally have the chance to coach Wade at the height of his collegiate potential once the Buckeyes take the field against Nebraska on Oct. 24.