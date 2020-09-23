BuckeyeGrove - Coombs took fatherly approach to counseling Wade before decision to return

It was an odd coincidence that the Big Ten announced the reinstatement of its fall football season on the same morning that marked Shaun Wade’s 22nd birthday. The preseason All-American cornerback had just declared for the NFL Draft two days prior, and his birthday celebration likely figured to feature a healthy dose of congratulations on his big decision, given the success many feel he’s sure to have as a potential first-round pick come April. Following the Big Ten’s announcement, and an appearance on SportsCenter in which Wade said he needed time to ponder the news and what it could mean for his future, the Jacksonville, Florida, native celebrated with family back in his home state. There was another face present at the celebration though, even if only through FaceTime. “First of all, I sang Happy Birthday to him, so that was, I think, what pushed it over the top,” Ohio State defensive coordinator and secondary coach Kerry Coombs joked on Tuesday.

Whether or not Coombs’ singing played a factor remains a mystery, but the next day, Wade told ESPN he would return to Columbus, Ohio, to play out the season. However, that wasn’t Coombs’ first successful recruiting effort with Wade. In what was somewhat of a surprise to many at the time, Wade committed to Coombs and the Buckeyes just hours prior to the National Championship Game on Jan. 12, 2015. “I never felt like it was hard recruiting Shaun Wade,” Coombs said. “Everybody says that. I think this is an extraordinary kid.”

Three years later, following the end of a freshman season in which Wade redshirted in 2017, Coombs left the program to coach with former Ohio State player and coach Mike Vrabel in the NFL. Wade remained in the program, but Coombs said he never stopped communicating with him and the other Buckeyes he recruited before his stint at the professional level. “We’ve had a great relationship the entire time that we’ve known each other, even when I was in Tennessee and I would text these kids, communicate back with them and encourage them and those kind of things. I feel like I’ve had a great relationship with him all along,” Coombs said.

