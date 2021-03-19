COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Ohio State’s inability to stop the Alabama pass attack back in January not only cost the Buckeyes the national championship, but it also likely cost Kerry Coombs the title of secondary coach.

The long-time defensive back guru remains Ohio State’s defensive coordinator, but in that 52-24 loss, which Coombs called “incredibly painful” on Friday, it was evident that some reshuffling would be necessary.

Coombs, who still features prominently into Ohio State’s plans in the secondary despite Matt Barnes being promoted to the group’s official position coach, didn’t reveal what changes will be made schematically or otherwise ahead of next season, but he did accept blame for the Buckeyes’ last performance.

“Being on that journey and being able to get to that last game was truly remarkable. And then I feel very responsible that we didn’t play our best in that environment,” Coombs said. “When I say we didn’t play our best, that’s on me, that’s my job. And so it was very painful, it was awful. That hadn’t happened to us very much here, it just doesn’t.”