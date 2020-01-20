COLUMBUS, Ohio – Kerry Coombs is proving that you can come home again as the veteran coach is set to start his second stint with the Buckeyes as head coach Ryan Day has tapped him to come in and take over the position left vacated by Jeff Hafley. This move will also see Coombs adding a defensive coordinator title/duties to his resume.

Coombs spent six years at Ohio State under Urban Meyer from 2012 through 2017 before following former Ohio State coach Mike Vrabel to the NFL and the Tennessee Titans.

Terms of the deal were not immediately made available but there are reports that Coombs will become Ohio State's highest paid current assistant coach which would require him to make more than 1.1-million dollars per season.

“Kerry Coombs is the coach I was really hoping we could hire and bring back to Ohio State,” Day said. “He is an excellent coach and he has had two outstanding seasons in the NFL on Mike Vrabel’s staff with the Tennessee Titans.

“I’ve spent a season on staff with Kerry and I really like his coaching and knowledge of the game, but I also like that he knows Ohio State and he knows how to recruit to Ohio State. He’s recruited some of the players currently on the team and he coached a handful of Buckeye defensive backs who went on to become first-round NFL draft picks.”

During Coombs’ tenure with the Buckeyes, he was known as a tenacious recruiter, often going into the state of Michigan and pulling top players to Ohio State right in front of the faces of in-state stalwarts Michigan and Michigan State.