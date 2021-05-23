Coombs opens up on Ohio State’s offseason use of the bullet position
COLUMBUS, Ohio –– A couple indicators from spring camp made it clear that the Buckeyes are experimenting with some schematic changes on defense.
The bullet position finally seems ready to launch after being teased ahead of the 2019 season, but defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs has also said that its increased usage has a lot to do with the injuries that hamstrung the linebacker position this spring.
It comes as little surprise that Coombs isn’t tipping his hand entirely at this juncture, but there is one general premise that the long-time secondary guru is willing to admit to.
