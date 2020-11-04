Coombs, Day not worried about Wade after Penn State passing success
COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Shaun Wade knew the Penn State offense would challenge the Buckeye secondary. It was a challenge he welcomed, and a matchup that the Silver Bullets dominated in the first half Saturday, as Ohio State allowed just two completions and 29 yards to Sean Clifford and the Nittany Lions.
It was what happened in the second half that got people talking though, as Penn State wideout Jahan Dotson caught seven passes for 124 yards, including three touchdowns, and –– most surprisingly –– two with the Buckeyes’ preseason All-American cornerback matched up with him one-on-one.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news