COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Shaun Wade knew the Penn State offense would challenge the Buckeye secondary. It was a challenge he welcomed, and a matchup that the Silver Bullets dominated in the first half Saturday, as Ohio State allowed just two completions and 29 yards to Sean Clifford and the Nittany Lions.

It was what happened in the second half that got people talking though, as Penn State wideout Jahan Dotson caught seven passes for 124 yards, including three touchdowns, and –– most surprisingly –– two with the Buckeyes’ preseason All-American cornerback matched up with him one-on-one.