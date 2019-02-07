Ticker
Turnovers slowed down Buckeyes in tough win

Junior guard Andre Wesson backs down a Penn State defender.
Associated Press
Andy Anders • BuckeyeGrove.com
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Raw data tells much of the story for Ohio State's offense Thursday night.

During its 74-70 win against Penn State (8-15, 1-11 Big Ten), the Buckeyes (15-7, 5-6) shot 50% from the field and 7/14 from three, but committed 18 turnovers.

"That was a rugged, Big Ten, fight," coach Chris Holtmann said. "Our guys showed great will, stayed with it, tried to make one more play."

Taking a look at game trends, it goes deeper than those full-game statistics.

