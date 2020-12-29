A year ago, Haskell Garrett played all of four snaps in the Fiesta Bowl, and Tommy Togiai notched just seven. The pair of Ohio State defensive tackles hardly had star roles, but they were on the field to taste the ash of a gut-punch defeat to Clemson all the same.

In six short games, Garrett and Togiai have not just stepped into starting positions, but their play has stood out above almost all other Buckeyes on the Ohio State defense as the interior of Larry Johnson’s defensive line has emerged as a strength of the team.

Just six teams in the country have allowed less rushing yards on average than Ohio State this season, but Garrett and Togiai will have their stiffest test in that department come Friday, when the pair will share the critical assignment of defending Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne.

“All season we’ve really stopped the run and we’ve prided ourselves on it, and I feel that if we just play our game and play to our abilities and make sure we all do our jobs, stuff like that won’t happen,” Garrett said Tuesday.