COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio State's offense has been as dominant as any in the country through the first six games. Putting up 296 points and averaging 49.3 points per game, the Buckeyes have surprisingly cemented themselves as an elite offense despite questions coming into this season about how the offense would perform in the hands of Ryan Day with so many losses.

With such a prolific offense, who better to compare the Buckeyes to than the Buckeyes of the past, in this case the 2018 offense? Ohio State's offense in 2018 was one of, if not the, best in program history. It seems, however, that the more things change, the more they stay the same. Let's take a look at the performance of the offense through the first six games of this season and see how it matches up with last year's offense at the same point in the season.