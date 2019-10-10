Comparing Ohio State's Offense to 2018 Through Six Games
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio State's offense has been as dominant as any in the country through the first six games. Putting up 296 points and averaging 49.3 points per game, the Buckeyes have surprisingly cemented themselves as an elite offense despite questions coming into this season about how the offense would perform in the hands of Ryan Day with so many losses.
With such a prolific offense, who better to compare the Buckeyes to than the Buckeyes of the past, in this case the 2018 offense? Ohio State's offense in 2018 was one of, if not the, best in program history. It seems, however, that the more things change, the more they stay the same. Let's take a look at the performance of the offense through the first six games of this season and see how it matches up with last year's offense at the same point in the season.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news