COLUMBUS, Ohio – Six games into the 2019 campaign and the Ohio State defense is already lightyears ahead of its 2018 counterpart, which was largely made up of the same personnel.

Ryan Day's decision to bring in Jeff Hafley, Greg Mattison and Al Washington to revamp a lifeless defense has been among the best decisions of his young head coaching career. From Larry Johnson’s front four to Jordan Fuller at safety, the 2019 defense has been a menace, and the rest of the country has been put on notice.