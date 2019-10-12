COLUMBUS, Ohio – Justin Fields has completed the first six games as Ohio State’s quarterback, and his numbers stack up favorably with some of the recent signal callers to don the scarlet and gray.

Fields has been spectacular this season, and he has lived up to the tremendous hype that surrounded his arrival.

From the opening game against Florida Atlantic, a game in which he accounted for five touchdowns and 295 yards, the sophomore announced himself as one of the great quarterbacks in college football.

He has since increased his touchdown total to 26 touchdowns, while tallying 1,581 total yards of offense. Most impressively, he has led the 2019 Buckeyes to a sensational 6-0 record, which has placed Ryan Day’s group at No. 3 in the recent rankings.

Starting with Urban Meyer and now under Day, the Ohio State offense has surged, and young quarterbacks have benefited from the style of offense. Before Meyer, young dual threat quarterback Braxton Miller struggled mightily in the early starts of his career.

In his sophomore season, Miller would take a tremendous leap under Meyer’s system, the same system that allowed freshman J.T. Barrett to excel two years later.

Like Barrett, Fields was asked to utilize both his arm and legs in order to make the offense go. Barrett was able to account for 417 more yards than Fields through six starts, but Fields was able to beat out Barrett in efficiency.

Fields has done most of his damage within the first three quarters of each contest, and his one interception is a lot better than Barrett’s five interceptions.

In a game against Virginia Tech in 2014, it was a three-interception performance that did Barrett and Ohio State in, as the Buckeyes would fall to the Hokies 35-21.

Barrett and Fields are similar in that they can use their legs to produce offense for the Buckeyes. Through six games, Barrett was able to rush for 383 yards and 4 touchdowns to Fields’s 283 yards and 8 touchdowns.

Barrett would use the first six games of his career as a springboard into one of the most decorated careers in the history of Ohio State football. His 147 total touchdowns are still an Ohio State record.