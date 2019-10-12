Comparing Justin Fields to Recent Ohio State Quarterbacks
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Justin Fields has completed the first six games as Ohio State’s quarterback, and his numbers stack up favorably with some of the recent signal callers to don the scarlet and gray.
Fields has been spectacular this season, and he has lived up to the tremendous hype that surrounded his arrival.
From the opening game against Florida Atlantic, a game in which he accounted for five touchdowns and 295 yards, the sophomore announced himself as one of the great quarterbacks in college football.
He has since increased his touchdown total to 26 touchdowns, while tallying 1,581 total yards of offense. Most impressively, he has led the 2019 Buckeyes to a sensational 6-0 record, which has placed Ryan Day’s group at No. 3 in the recent rankings.
Starting with Urban Meyer and now under Day, the Ohio State offense has surged, and young quarterbacks have benefited from the style of offense. Before Meyer, young dual threat quarterback Braxton Miller struggled mightily in the early starts of his career.
In his sophomore season, Miller would take a tremendous leap under Meyer’s system, the same system that allowed freshman J.T. Barrett to excel two years later.
Like Barrett, Fields was asked to utilize both his arm and legs in order to make the offense go. Barrett was able to account for 417 more yards than Fields through six starts, but Fields was able to beat out Barrett in efficiency.
Fields has done most of his damage within the first three quarters of each contest, and his one interception is a lot better than Barrett’s five interceptions.
In a game against Virginia Tech in 2014, it was a three-interception performance that did Barrett and Ohio State in, as the Buckeyes would fall to the Hokies 35-21.
Barrett and Fields are similar in that they can use their legs to produce offense for the Buckeyes. Through six games, Barrett was able to rush for 383 yards and 4 touchdowns to Fields’s 283 yards and 8 touchdowns.
Barrett would use the first six games of his career as a springboard into one of the most decorated careers in the history of Ohio State football. His 147 total touchdowns are still an Ohio State record.
|Category
|Justin Fields
|Dwayne Haskins
|J.T. Barrett
|
Total TDs
|
26 TDs
|
26 TDs
|
24 TDs
|
Passing Yards
|
1298 yds
|
1919 yds
|
1615 yds
|
Passing TDs
|
18 TDs
|
25 TDs
|
20 TDs
|
Rushing Yards
|
283 yds
|
43 yds
|
383 yds
|
Rushing TDs
|
8 TDs
|
1 TD
|
4 TDs
|
INTs
|
1 INT
|
4 INTs
|
5 INTs
|
Record
|
6-0
|
6-0
|
5-1
The following act to Barrett was Dwayne Haskins, who would put together a historically great season as Ohio State’s quarterback.
Haskins, unlike Barrett and Fields, was forced to rely solely on his arm to get the job done. Day and Meyer were able to transform the offense to optimize Haskins’s throwing talent, and he was able to throw for 1,919 yards in his first six starts.
Like Haskins, Fields has accounted for 26 touchdowns in his first six starts. Unlike his predecessor, however, Fields has been able to utilize his legs in order to do so, and he has thrown three less interceptions along the way.
Fields and Haskins share the most important statistic, which is the perfect 6-0 record to start their careers.
Haskins would go on to have the pinnacle season for an Ohio State quarterback. He would set single season school records in total touchdowns (54) and total offense (4,939 yards).
While Fields has kept up with pace that Haskins set for total touchdowns, he is trailing the total yards of offense pace by 381 yards.
While breaking these records would be impressive footnotes in Fields's career as Ohio State’s quarterback, there is one way that he can truly cement himself as an all-time great at Ohio State: lead the Buckeyes to another championship.
Fields will continue the quest when the Buckeyes take on Northwestern on Oct. 18.