Commitment predictions for top 10 uncommitted 2023 offensive linemen

Playing in the SEC seems like a major priority for the Austin (Texas) Westlake standout who is originally from the Orlando area, and he has plenty of options to make that happen. Texas A&M, LSU and Georgia have appealed to him the most, and Texas is right there as well in his recruitment. His brother plays at Texas Tech, but that seems unlikely as Shanahan has traveled the country looking at schools to find the best one. The Aggies seem to have a big edge right now, but summer visits could determine a lot, too. Prediction: Texas A&M

*****

There was a decent amount of confusion Wednesday when the five-star offensive tackle released his official visit schedule of Arkansas State, Alabama, Penn State, Oregon and Michigan. Iowa has been considered a frontrunner for a long time, he’s an in-state prospect and former high school teammate Xavier Nwankpa signed with the Hawkeyes last recruiting cycle. Notre Dame and Ohio State would be two other teams to watch that seemingly won’t get officials but are not out of it. The Ducks could be gaining ground but are still not in the lead. Prediction: Iowa

*****

Tennessee is emerging as not only a real contender for Mauigoa but maybe the team with an edge right now in his recruitment, and the high four-star will be in Knoxville this weekend for a huge recruiting event. Five-star quarterback commit Nico Iamaleava and others are recruiting him to the Vols and that could be important. For at least the last year there has been talk that Mauigoa’s family, which is originally from American Samoa, would prefer him back on the West Coast, which gives USC and Oregon an advantage but things seem to be opening up more now. Alabama, Miami, Florida and others are also involved as he figures this out. Prediction: Tennessee

*****

Now with a scheduled official visit to LSU for mid-June, along with a trip back to in-state Missouri, Green’s recruitment gets a little more interesting but could still be headed in a particular direction. Nebraska and Michigan are intriguing, but Oklahoma still looks like the team to beat by a wide margin. Coach Brent Venables and position coach Bill Bedenbaugh have made him a priority, he has family connections to the school and while other programs will take their shot in June an early July commitment date still points to the Sooners - for now. Prediction: Oklahoma

*****

Georgia, LSU, Michigan State, Rutgers and Texas A&M are the top five for the Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep standout. Official visits should happen through June and then the four-star prospect is targeting a commitment date in July. This one remains difficult to read because there are clearly draws to playing in the SEC, but this feels like Michigan State could have an edge right now since he has great relationships with those coaches and likes the no-nonsense attitude of the offensive linemen. Rutgers is also a contender since he sees progress, loves the idea of building something and he hits it off with the coaches. June visits could be major in his decision-making process. Prediction: Michigan State

*****

Texas A&M, LSU, Michigan State, Arkansas, Oregon, Alabama, Florida and Missouri are all expected to get visits before the four-star offensive lineman from East St. Louis, Ill., makes his commitment. There are still a lot of schools involved in McVay’s recruitment, but it feels like Alabama, Michigan State and Missouri have the edge right now. The Crimson Tide are coming after him, McVay likes the Spartans a lot and then there are the local connections to Missouri, along with the fact that former teammate Luther Burden and others playing for the Tigers. Prediction: Missouri

*****

Heading into the last couple weeks, it looked like Big Ten teams were leading in Okunlola’s recruitment, although he’s not very clear about which programs impress him the most. Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State and Penn State have all been mentioned, and even though his brother just signed with Pitt it’s unlikely he ends up there. Alabama should definitely be watched after the Crimson Tide offered in recent weeks, and a visit there could be big. But the feeling is that the New Englad prospect will lean toward staying in the North. Prediction: Ohio State

*****

LSU, Oklahoma, Michigan, Oregon, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Missouri and Tennessee make the top eight for Reichert, and visits are coming up through the summer. But the home-state Tigers are definitely a major player in his recruitment, Oregon seems to be a surprise serious contender and LSU should be watched as well. It would be surprising if Reichert didn’t end up in Columbia because of the connection he has there, especially as it gets closer to a decision. Prediction: Missouri

*****

Georgia seemed to be the frontrunner by far for Sanker’s commitment only a few months ago, but in recent weeks Louisville has taken significant leaps in this recruitment. I wonder if the Bulldogs are giving the full-court press here and if they do then Georgia could retake the lead in his recruitment. But many Louisville commitments are working hard on Sanker, so that could be compelling. Miami, Michigan State and others remain involved. Prediction: Louisville

*****