BuckeyeGrove - Commitment Check-In: Rivals100 OL Ben Christman

There have been numerous discussions recently about Ohio State's recruiting along the offensive line, especially with their pursuit of Tristan Leigh and J.C. Latham's commitment to Alabama.

It remains to been seen what ultimately transpires with some of their top targets, but the Buckeyes already have two of the top o-linemen at their positions committed in this class: Ben Christman and Donovan Jackson.

Christman is just under a couple of weeks away the one-year anniversary of his decision to team up with Ohio State, and remains all the way locked in with the program.

The No. 12 offensive tackle in the country says the combination of his relationship with Ryan Day's staff and the class he is a part of is making him excited about the future of the football team.

"Just the relationships that I have with the staff are unbelievable," Christman told BuckeyeGrove. "Ever since I started hearing from them, they've been so nice and genuine. They care about me as a person and as a football player. They care about my family.