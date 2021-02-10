When news started to surface that Kansas City Chiefs running backs coach Deland McCullough could be returning to coach the Indiana Hoosiers, some Ohio State fans wondered what this would mean for his son, Dasan McCullough.

After all, the Rivals100 linebacker spent six years of his life — from most of elementary school through seventh grade — in Indiana. Also, the Hoosiers were the fifth college program to give McCullough the green light, with that offer occurring back in October 2018.

Despite all of his connections to the state and that his father will be coaching at IU going forward, McCullough remains locked in with the Buckeyes.

"Yeah, it doesn't impact my recruitment at all," McCullough told BuckeyeGrove. "Obviously very happy for my dad and the opportunity he has to be back in Indiana. I'm excited to be back in Indiana surrounded by my friends that I left in seventh grade. It's a great experience for my family.