Commitment Breakdown: Brandon Inniss to Ohio State

Times could not be any better for Ohio State Buckeye fans along the recruiting trail, and the expectations are they are only going to get better. The Buckeyes added their second five-star receiver in the 2023 this week with the commitment of Brandon Inniss .

The Buckeyes are getting a bona fide playmaker in Inniss. On the athletic end of the spectrum, Inniss is elite. A five-star as a receiver, he filled in for his American Heritage squad at quarterback last fall leading his team in passing yards and passing scores. He was also the Patriots’ second-leading rusher behind fellow Ohio State running back commit Mark Fletcher . Whatever the Buckeyes coaching staff may ask of him, Inniss can do on offense as a skill player.

In the odd change of events leading his team in passing yards, Inniss still was tops with the Patriots in receiving yards, stretching 17 receptions into 341 yards with two touchdowns. He is an explosive talent that can turn a simple play into six on the board. For anyone that was unsure about his receiving skills after his junior year, he has repeatedly shown he is elite this offseason by burning top defenders across the country playing 7-on-7.

Anytime a team can land a five-star player there is reason to rejoice. For Ohio State, the Buckeyes now have a deadly duo for years to come in Carnell Tate and Inniss. The versatility both Inniss and Tate bring to the field will allow head coach Ryan Day options within his offense, forcing teams to choose who to double if possible. Day can overload to one side, drawing the defense over exploiting holes on the opposite side of the field, or he can split his receivers, forcing safeties to cheat and leaving windows in the secondary.

On the recruiting front, the Buckeyes are just 12 players in on their 2023 class with a top-five Rivals’ team ranking, and they are poised to remain in the upper echelon going forward and are set to challenge for top honors come National Signing Day. Six elite players from the state of Florida so far is a feather in the cap for the Buckeyes’ coaching staff.