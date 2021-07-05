Commitment Analysis: What Georgia-based wideout Kojo Antwi brings to OSU
Two days. Two Booms.Ohio State's hot streak on the recruiting trail continued today as they just added another member to their 2022 class. On Monday morning, Ryan Day and company received a commitm...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news