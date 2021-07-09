The Booms keep on coming for Ohio State this summer.

For the sixth time in as many weeks, the Buckeyes have landed a commitment from yet another high school prospect as four-star offensive lineman George Fitzpatrick just committed to the program.

Now that Fitzpatrick is on board, Ohio State is up to three commits in July, which is impressive considering there have only been nine days in the month thus far. To land Fitzpatrick, Ryan Day and company had to beat out Florida, Michigan, Oklahoma and Oregon, all of which received official visits from him in June.

With Fitzpatrick officially in the fold, BuckeyeGrove has a lot to dissect when discussing the newest addition to Ohio State's 2022 class. Down below, we provide a roster outlook for tOSU’s offensive line group, what the film says about Fitzpatrick's skill set, and what this pledge means for the Buckeyes.