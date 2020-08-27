Ohio State has been able to add a couple of junior pledges to the fold this month, but the program just secured their first 2021 commitment of August.

Moments ago, four-star defensive tackle Tyleik Williams announced that after an extensive recruiting process, his home for the next three-to-five years would be Columbus. Williams is labeled by Rivals as the seventh-ranked senior in Virginia and the 19th-ranked player at his position in this cycle.

Besides putting the Buckeyes back at the No. 1 spot in the Rivals Team Rankings, there is a lot more to unpack with Williams' decision. Williams committing to the program gives them an interior defensive lineman capable of wreaking havoc in the trenches, but it also could have recruiting implications for Larry Johnson's pursuit of an elite DT target.

In this piece below, BuckeyeGrove takes a look at the skill set of Ohio State's newest commit and their pursuit of Rivals100 member Tywone Malone.