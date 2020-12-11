Commitment Analysis: What five-star wideout Emeka Egbuka brings to OSU
Prior to Friday, it had been just over two months since Ohio State had received a pledge from a member of the 2021 cycle.That drought ended just a few minutes ago, however, as five-star wide receiv...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news