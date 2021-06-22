It took less than three weeks, but Ohio State has finally secured a commitment from a prospect that took an official visit to the school this month.

Just moments ago, Rivals250 running back Dallan Hayden revealed to the world of recruiting that he will be joining forces with the Buckeyes at the next level. This announcement comes just two days after he wrapped up his official visit to Columbus.

This was an impressive win for Tony Alford and the rest of the staff as they had to overcome not only Notre Dame, but the in-state Tennessee Volunteers. Like the father of fellow tOSU commit Bennett Christian, Hayden's dad, Aaron, played football for Tennessee as well.

In the piece below, we take a look at the impact of this commitment in terms of what it means for Ohio State's program. BuckeyeGrove also provides a roster outlook for the running back position, as well as a breakdown of Hayden's skill set.