For the first time since July 9, Ryan Day and his staff have landed a commitment.

After a stretch that included a couple of departures from their 2022 class and the reclassification of Quinn Ewers, Ohio State made a positive addition on Thursday by receiving a pledge from Ty Lockwood.

Lockwood holds offers from 22 programs, but narrowed his list down to a final four of Florida State, Ohio State, Penn State and South Carolina three weeks ago. Ultimately, however, the Rivals250 prospect went with the program that he checked out twice over the summer.

There is a lot to break down now that Lockwood is in the fold, and BuckeyeGrove has you covered on all fronts. In the piece below, we provide a roster outlook for the program's tight ends, an evaluation of Lockwood's skill set, and what this commitment means for Ohio State.