There are many questions a recruiting staff should ask themselves routinely, but there are two questions that are most important when entering each recruiting cycle.

"Who is the top in-state talent and how do we keep them home?"

"How do we continue to solidify our team in the trenches?"

Luke Montgomery, the versatile four-star lineman out of Findlay High School helps the Ohio State coaching staff as it works to check off both of those questions with the 2023 class, officially becoming the Buckeyes' fifth member of the class Thursday.