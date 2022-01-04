Commitment Analysis: Rivals100 OC Carson Hinzman is a Buckeye
Ohio State has bulked up the middle of their offensive line in a big way with the commitment of Rivals four-star and the No. 1 ranked center in the 2022 class Carson Hinzman.Out of St. Croix Centra...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news