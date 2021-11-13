Commitment Analysis: Alex 'Sonny' Styles is a Buckeye
Ohio State scored some major Style(s) points on Saturday even before it takes the field to face Purdue. Ryan Day and the Buckeyes coaching staff received a commitment from undoubtedly one of their ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news