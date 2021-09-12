Commentary: How Ohio State's defense brought me back to 2018
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Walking into Ohio Stadium Saturday morning, I couldn’t help but reminisce.
I had not stepped foot into a college football game in two years, last watching Ohio State football in the 2019 Spring Game. The gameday atmosphere remained the same, the crazy atmosphere surrounding the team, the band, the rabid tenacity for whoever was visiting.
That’s just Buckeye football, something I had been accustomed to.
Then it was time for work: my first day with Scarlet and Gray Report. It was time to see what Ohio State could do in its home opener against a top-15 opponent, a’ la Oklahoma in 2017. How would Ohio State respond to the expectations, its first real test?
And then it all came flooding back to me on one single play.
It wasn’t the first touchdown allowed by the Ohio State defense: the handoff by Oregon senior quarterback Anthony Brown to junior running back CJ Verdell that turned around Ohio State defensive end Zach Harrison so badly that his back was turned to the ball as Verdell pretty much walked into the end zone, capping off a 10-play, 99-yard scoring drive.
Nope. It was Ohio State’s response.
Instead of building on the momentum from a 27-yard touchdown throw from CJ Stroud to Garrett Wilson to tie the game as halftime neared, the Ohio State defense fell apart again. Brown took the snap at the Buckeye 14-yard line, immediately turned to the left boundary, passing the ball back to Verdell who walked into the end zone.
After his defense allowed five touchdowns and 505 yards of offense to an Oregon team that finished sixth in the Pac-12 in total offense a year ago, all Ohio State defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs could do was put himself on the altar. It was his fault. He was responsible. He will be the one to fix it.
“The defensive structure that has been in place has been a successful one and one that a lot of folks are very comfortable with,” Coombs said reassuringly. “I think we have to execute, we have to prepare, we have to do a good job having our kids in the right places to make the right plays.”
I’d heard this before.
Back in 2018, under head coach Urban Meyer, the Buckeyes were 10th in the Big Ten, allowing an average of 5.8 yards per play and 403.4 yards per game to opposing offenses. It’s the team that squeaked by Penn State at Beaver Stadium, the one that got pummeled the next week at Purdue.
But where I remember hearing it most was after the Maryland game.
Ohio State beat the Terrapins in College Park in a 52-51 overtime offensive onslaught, allowing 537 yards of offense — 339 on the ground and 298 through the air. In that game, the Buckeyes struggled to find their identity in press man coverage and was unable to recover from broken tackles and poor run fits from the Maryland running game.
I distinctly remember gathering around then-defensive coordinator and current Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano after the game, hearing how his attention had already turned to Michigan to end the season and that this was not representative of what this defense was.
But as a know-nothing sports editor for the student newspaper, I caught this:
“We’ve had some really good defensive play at times, but not consistently, and I’ve said that after the first quarter of the season, I said that at the midway, it’s frustrating that we’re not a consistent defense right now,” Schiano said in 2018. “But rest assured, I mean every waking minute we have, we’re gonna try to get that fixed.”
Ohio State’s defense has grown in the past two years, not allowing more than 30 points in a game in 2019 with former co-defensive coordinator and current Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley on staff before a crazy and inconsistent run to the national championship in 2020.
Is Ohio State’s 2021 defense the same as its defense in 2018? Not exactly. Is it still trying to fix a defense that’s been broken since 2018? Probably not.
All I know is it sure didn't seem like much had changed on my first day back at the Shoe.