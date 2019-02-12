COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Pulling coaching talent directly from the hold of an arch-rival is not a common occurrence in sports.

Coach Ryan Day did it twice in one week while pulling together his first complete coaching staff at Ohio State. Coach Al Washington, brought in to coach Buckeye linebackers, was one of those pulls.

Washington is from Columbus, Ohio and a desire to be close with family combined with a familiarity of Day were enough to make him become a Buckeye.

"I've known Coach Day and know the program and tradition, but mom and dad are 20 minutes away," Washington said. "I've got a three-year-old, a one-year-old. My wife went here. A lot of who I am is from obviously the 614 and Columbus and my father playing here."