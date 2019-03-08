COLUMBUS, Ohio-- For Ohio State redshirt freshman Matthew Baldwin, the journey to Ohio State has been a challenging one filled with bumps in the road, patience and generally wondering what the future might hold for the quarterback from Lake Travis high school in Austin, Texas.

First, it was waiting until his junior year to see the field as a starter at Lake Travis, then upon taking his team to the Texas 6A Division I football state championship, his first drop back of the game saw his knee buckle and his ACL tear ending his senior season and thrusting him into the start of his collegiate career.

Despite the catastrophic injury, Baldwin's recruiter and now Ohio State head coach Ryan Day believed that he could bounce back while redshirting his first year and rehabbing his injury to be ready to compete in this upcoming season.

Now 100 percent healthy, Baldwin said that after Friday's spring practice that he is gaining confidence in himself throwing the ball and it is all about competing in team drills and not thinking too much and just going out and playing.

"I felt good, you know," Baldwin said. "I think I perform best when we're into it where we are either a team or seven-on-seven, when it's competitive and when I'm not thinking too much. Sometimes when I got out there and I think too much, I can overstride or not throw and just let it loose, so I like it more into it."