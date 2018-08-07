"A lie will gallop halfway round the world before the truth has time to pull its breeches on," once said by Franklin Delano Roosevelt's Secretary of State, Cordell Hull. The quote, sometimes seen in slightly differing words, has often been attributed (mistakenly) to Winston Churchill.

It's apropos that Hull be seen so deprived of credit that history has taken from him. The clever snippet just seems something so wise, something so remarkable that Churchill, a stout military marvel, would surely author. But the facts are not always a powerful ally to a good narrative and Hull is just an asterisk in history to that fact.

Urban Meyer, meanwhile, is living it.

Whether Meyer was required to report allegations of spousal abuse by Zach Smith to then-wife Courtney to his superiors is debatable. Whether he did, as he claimed Friday in a written statement, will be hashed out by an investigative board formed to arbitrate that very question.

But Meyer isn't just battling the truth. He's facing an army of reporters that decide the rules of conduct. Unlike Meyer's contractual obligations and duty as an Ohio State supervisor which should provide a simple formula for wrongdoing, this mob is moving goalposts at every turn.

It's not that the media necessarily wants him to be the judge and jury, an arbiter of wrongdoing of his coaching staff. It's simply a convenient stance. Writers rush to print with a form of righteous clickbait on each passing story. Virtue has become the new truth in reporting.

For sure, Meyer is no victim. If there is any victim in this case, it is Courtney Smith. The allegations are ugly but to this point, unsubstantiated. Zach has never been charged of a crime against her let alone convicted. So for the time being, we simply don't know whether abuse occurred.

But neither does Meyer. And that's the point.

On July 23, when Brett McMurphy reported an arrest in a pair of criminal complaints in 2015, he unknowingly spun a web of deceit and confusion that is still burying Meyer in a vicious spin cycle. In Chicago at Big Ten Media Days, when asked about his knowledge of the reported incidents the following day, Meyer was defiant.

"I got a text late last night something happened in 2015. And there was nothing. Once again, there’s nothing – once again, I don’t know who creates a story like that."

McMurphy, a respected veteran reporter did not take kindly to the insinuation. Even if unintentional, it comes off as guiding his motivation since. But worse, his reporting has been ripe with sloppiness.

Whether Meyer was lying or simply addressing the original report in the context that Smith was arrested, we'll never know. But it turns out, Smith wasn't. And there have been five subsequent edits to the very first post between July 23 and July 30. The latest revision states he "was investigated" for felony counts of domestic violence and felonious assault against Courtney.

The revisions –alterations–were made to the posts without any clarification. There were no retractions for the original mistake; no logs or clarification for the following edits. McMurphy's stance is that the original copy of the Oct. 26, 2015 allegation had a checkbox ticked for "arrest" with other versions correcting that mistake made by the Powell Police Department.

We're left with only McMurphy's word on the inaccuracy. To date, he has not released his copy of the report. But it's not the mistake itself that is necessarily unforgivable rather the lack of self-awareness as to how the initial report could have guided Meyer's own missteps.

The flat denial is a mistake Meyer is still paying for, even if he was being truthful thinking about an arrest. After his statement on Fri. Aug. 3, it's become accepted in media circles that Meyer confessed to a lie.

Only, he didn't.

"My intention was not to say anything inaccurate or misleading," Meyer said in his Twitter response. "However, I was not adequately prepared to discuss these sensitive personnel issues with the media and I apologize for the way I handled those questions."

Lying to the media was never going to be relevant. And in attempting to apologize for confusion, it's simply been construed publicly as an admission that hasn't been made.

Despite the moving targets, Meyer's fate is in the hands of the truth and the six-person panel's ability to look past them. Truth will begin and end in a simple concept: the requirement to report an allegation and whether he did.

The legal requirement is anchored by two complementary policies: Title IX, a 1972 federal law that governs institutions who participate in federal financial assistance programs and Ohio State's sister Sexual Misconduct Policy.

Title IX was an offshoot of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. At its inception, it was an aid in the ongoing advancement of equal pay and equal treatment of women in educational opportunities. Its designed purpose was to prevent harassment and discrimination on college campuses.

With an epidemic of sexual and domestic abuse on-campus in the 1960s, 70s and 80s, it was also necessary to keep universities helping to clean up their streets. At that time, schools were very wary of crime data and often suppressed reporting of abuse by female victims to keep statistics tolerable. Unreported abuse became a form of discrimination and educators were now required to take it seriously.

"One of the key parts is that if you feel that student has been harmed or is in danger, and definitely if it's something of an abusive or sexual nature, you're supposed to report that," said a source with nearly 15 years of experience in Title IX reporting in Division I athletics.

"There are various people you can report it to–one is the police and one is the Title IX coordinator. But essentially if you're what's called a responsible employee, someone that works with students in a regular basis in a supervisory role and they disclose something to you, then you have report it."

But Title IX has its limitations. The protections are limited especially to students or participants in educational programs. In a narrower sense, it mostly applies only on campus.

Because of purpose behind protecting students, allegations of Smith's abuse against his wife would have no coverage under Title IX nor would Meyer, a mandatory reporter, be required to inform of these allegations.

The University Risk Management and Insurance Association (URMIA) is a consortium of dozens of universities around the country. In a 2013 journal, it describes the essence of how Title IX is implemented.

"To hold an educational institution liable for damages for sexual harassment under Title IX, a plaintiff must show that an official with authority to address harassment had actual knowledge of, and was deliberately indifferent to, harassment that deprived the victim of access to the educational benefits or opportunities provided by the school."

The mission of protecting students of access to educational benefits and opportunities is seen in practice as well.

"It only applies to students," the source explained, "and discrimination or harassment to employees."

That would preclude Courtney Smith from such coverage and Ohio State from needing to protect her.

Although Ohio State is assuredly clear of any potential Title IX violations, it doesn't mean Meyer is necessarily free from his obligation to report. The Sexual Misconduct Policy, which governs all university employees at Ohio State, would apply to the mandatory reporting process in certain situations.

Though separate from Title IX, it is still administered by the Title IX coordinator usually with deputy coordinators scattered around the university departments.

Meyer's contract spells out his obligation as a supervisor to report promptly "any known violations of Ohio State's Sexual Misconduct Policy (including, but not limited to, sexual harassment, sexual assault, sexual exploitation, intimate violence and stalking) that involve any student, faculty, or staff or that is in connection with a university sponsored activity or event."

The misconduct policy itself states mandatory reporters have 5 days to report an allegation.

In the simplest form, the policy essentially covers any form of harassment, abuse or sexual violence of any kind, including domestic and forms of stalking or exploitation.



