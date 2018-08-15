Like any ordinary Big Ten media day, Urban Meyer was surrounded uncomfortably by a blinding array of camera lights and the late afternoon scent of a sweaty scrum of reporters. But instead of navigating his way through sets of softballs and superlatives, Meyer was left to testify against himself on a media-crossed witness stand.

The ensuing couple of weeks since have been a series of dramatic twists and turns that neither the National Enquirer nor an episode of Jerry Springer could rival.

The details of the mudslinging between Meyer’s now-former wide receivers coach Zach Smith and his ex-wife Courtney, as well as her mother Tina Carano, could fill an entire column or its own juicy novel.

But Meyer’s own status has been a chapter relatively unwritten.

He was placed on paid administrative leave on Aug. 1. He’s being investigated for what he knew about a pair of 2015 allegations by Courtney against Zach, when he knew it and what he did about it.

Details of Meyer’s investigation have been difficult to come by, shrouded in secrecy by the university. But a closer examination of the timeline of events in context provide key clues that a reinstatement may be on the horizon.

---

It was July 24 in Chicago. Just a day before, Brett McMurphy had reported a pair of criminal incidents in 2015 by Smith, one resulting in an arrest for domestic violence and felonious assault the other menacing by stalking.

Smith, that same day, was terminated by Ohio State.

Pressed for details on his knowledge, Meyer echoed those fateful words he’s since paid his price for saying, “I was never told about anything. Never anything came to light, never had a conversation about it. So I know nothing about it.”

Media, pundits and fans alike have parsed the words more than the Zapruder film.

After quietly changing out the word “arrest” for investigated in his Facebook report on June 30, McMurphy was back the next day hurling a media-issued perjury charge at Meyer when providing a series of text messages from Zach’s ex-wife Courtney to Meyer’s wife Shelley in 2015 that insinuated Meyer’s knowledge.

Boy, that escalated quickly. Suddenly Meyer’s seemingly innocuous comments had derailed. He was now facing a full-blown crisis.

It was then Meyer was placed on paid administrative leave by the university accompanied by a prepared statement.

“(Athletic Director) Gene (Smith) and I agree that being on leave during this inquiry will facilitate its completion,” Meyer said. “This allows the team to conduct training camp with minimal distraction. I eagerly look forward to the resolution of this matter.”

The unified front of Gene Smith and Meyer working together that day is a key component. It may help explain the events of Aug. 3 – just two days later.

First, battling a barrage of bad press, Meyer finally broke his week-long silence with a strong statement posted to his Twitter account.

“I have always followed proper reporting protocols and procedures when I have learned of an incident involving a student-athlete, coach or member of our staff by elevating the issues to the proper channels,” he said.

“And,” Meyer added, “I did so regarding the Zach Smith incident in 2015. I take that responsibility very seriously and any suggestion to the contrary is simply false.”

Some construed this as throwing Gene Smith under the bus.

But the same day, within an hour after Meyer’s statement in fact, Zach broke his own silence. It suddenly seemed orchestrated.

Smith's interview with ESPN was a game-changer for Meyer personally. Among the stated revelations were the Powell police department notifying Ohio State of the 2015 allegations and Gene reaching out to Zach in the first week of November to call him back home off a recruiting trip so the two could discuss it.

To date, Smith's claim has yet to be verified. A records request submitted to Ohio State on Aug. 6 for phone and email records of both Meyer and Gene Smith have not yet been fulfilled to substantiate these claims.

For sure, he may have plenty of reasons to lie to protect Meyer a man he respects. His attorney, Brad Koffel, has stated Smith didn't tell Meyer of a May criminal trespass violation resulting in a July protection order. On Tuesday, Koffel again noted he did not inform Meyer of a 2013 physical control conviction.

However, Smith had to know lying this time would do Meyer no favors as ultimately it would unravel under scrutiny. If corroborated, Meyer’s own supervisor having knowledge of the allegation are likely enough to return him to the sideline.

It may be the critical fact of the entire investigation.

The two days passing from Meyer’s administrative leave to his social media bombshell doesn’t seem like enough time to change course and go rogue on his boss or employer. It sure is plenty of time for them to conduct a thorough policy review.

RELATED: Read more about Ohio State’s Sexual Misconduct Policy and Title IX reporting

In the 10 days from Smith’s termination and McMurphy’s original report, it’s incomprehensible to think the university would not have done any background on Meyer’s knowledge. Any paper trail or even a confirmation of inquiry could have been done in a matter of hours with a brief legal review of the school’s procedures.

In that context, Aug. 3 seems more like a coordinated attack against the public perception with Ohio State’s blessing.

Had Meyer been reinstated at the time, the public would have demanded more than a wink and a ‘trust us’ from Ohio State with such a quick resolution. It simply wouldn’t have sufficed.

But placing him on leave and hiring a reputable legal firm to conclude those same facts is a different conversation. That’s what Ohio State did on Aug. 5.

---

For the everyday low price of up to $500,000, a rate not to exceed a cool $1,620 per hour, Ohio State is getting Mary Jo White and her law firm Debevoise & Plimpton LLP to investigate Urban’s role. Additionally, a six-person panel was put in place to direct White and her legal team.

Neither the firm nor the committee do my laundry or clean my apartment at that price.

While attempts to reach a university spokesperson on Tuesday were unsuccessful, a source familiar with the investigation described their objective as “simply a fact-finding mission.”

White, a former SEC chair and U.S. district attorney, her firm and the panel were given a 14-day window to complete the investigation. White is also known by NFL fans as having led investigations into the New Orlean Saints’ “bountygate” and Carolina Panthers’ owner Jerry Richardson. She assisted in former Ohio State running back Ezekiel Elliott’s investigation of alleged domestic abuse.

The panel itself is being led by 90-year old Jo Ann Davidson, a former Ohio House representative and one-time university trustee. Three of the other five committee members are current trustees.

“They’re basically in charge,” the source added. “They’re an intermediary to the board and direct traffic.”

It has been up to the panel to instruct White on the investigation while also providing progress reports to the university. Ultimately, the firm will deliver a final written report to Ohio State with its findings.

Technically, the decision isn’t necessarily as simple as guilty or not guilty. There’s still the matter of that pesky ‘morals clause’ in Meyer’s contract.

Like almost all coaches, a standard agreement gives the school an out if coaches behave in such a way that reflect poorly on the university.

Meyer’s most recent contract expiring early in 2018 allowed termination for cause in 5.1 (o) for, “(c)ommission of or participation in by Coach of any act, situation, or occurrence which, in Ohio State's judgment, brings Coach and/or Ohio State into public disrepute, embarrassment, contempt, scandal or ridicule or failure by Coach to conform Coach's personal conduct to conventional and contemporary standards of good citizenship, with such conduct offending prevailing social mores and values and/or reflecting unfavorably upon Ohio State's reputation and overall primary mission and objectives, including but not limited to, acts of dishonesty, misrepresentation, fraud or violence that may or may not warrant criminal prosecution by the relevant authorities.”

This clause provides a powerful wiggle room to act. But if Ohio State were planning on going down this road, it likely would have already done so.

And it certainly wouldn’t have needed an independent board.

“It's not for an investigative committee to determine morality,” said the now infamous attorney whose work has gone viral on Reddit. “It's their job to investigate and make factual findings, relay those findings to the trustees and president, and then have those decision-makers evaluate the evidence.”

RELATED: Listen to the Reddit attorney and our deep legal dive on the Unscripted Ohio podcast from last Thursday

When the ‘Urban lied’ drumbeats were the loudest following Aug. 1 is the time Ohio State would have been likeliest to succumb to pressure and terminate Meyer under the guise of morality. Instead, it opted for a half-million dollar goosechase; a seemingly unnecessary expenditure for a conclusion not within the committee’s purview.

It’s not that this committee is merely a charade. But it was drawn a very narrow set of parameters to operate and unless the athletic department, HR staff and legal team were all out to lunch for an entire fortnight, the university should have already known the outcome before heading down this road.

Most of Ohio State’s insider community has opted to avoid any strong convictions on or off the record. Some have maintained total radio silence. But despite little to cling to, Meyer’s reinstatement feels like a strong probability.

It’s the job of this committee to do one thing: find facts. And it’s hard to believe the university doesn’t know those facts already.

Should the conclusion come back that the university followed protocol, Urban will be back on the sideline and without a suspension. If he’s given the all-clear, there’s frankly no point in a suspension. That implies wrongdoing for an unfulfilled expectation of morality and would only lend credibility to the righteous mob that demanded termination at the onset.

With reports of White’s team of attorneys having interviewed Courtney Smith on Monday and Zach on Tuesday, it appears the investigation is approaching the final stages. The two week window began approximately Aug. 6, and should wind down later this week. When the investigation is complete, the firm will finish a written report and pass it along for Ohio State to review.

Essentially, the report will not make any recommendation nor does the committee itself have any power. That responsibility will rest in the hands of OSU President Michael Drake with consultation from the trustees.

Armed with the committee’s findings, boiled down to whether protocol was followed, the university will determine the course of action.

More than likely, it will take a couple of days for the report to be completed. We’re talking potentially hundreds or thousands of pages of documents, all of which will be released when the findings are announced. But it will take an additional day or two for the university to give the all clear once they have the report in hand.

It appears that such a resolution won’t likely occur until early next week – the end of the 14-day investigative window would be Aug. 20.

Once the university’s legal counsel has reviewed the report, and Drake and the trustees discuss it, Ohio State will announce its course of action. Likely, it will be reinstatement or termination. And likelier, reinstatement.

If Meyer is given the greenlight, soon he’ll get back to mixing it up with reporters. Next time, he should plead the fifth.