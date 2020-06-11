The TBT will take place from July 4th through the 14th. Columbus was supposed to have a regional played at the Covelli Center but the COVID-19 pandemic shelved the plans of playing games in various regions and meeting at a central location for the final rounds of play, and now Columbus will be able to host the entire event.

Carmen’s Crew won the championship last year, a team comprised mostly of Ohio State alumni basketball players that all played under former head coach Thad Matta.

The city of Columbus (Ohio) will have live basketball action in the month of July as The Basketball Tournament (TBT) announced on Thursday that its entire tournament will be played at Nationwide Arena with a $1 Million Dollar winner-take-all first prize.

🚨TBT 2020 tips off on Fourth of July!🚨 July 4-14 Columbus, Ohio Live on @espn BASKETBALL RETURNS IN THREE WEEKS! pic.twitter.com/vy7EM6dZdA

The entire event will be seen on ESPN but will not be open to fans.

This will be the 7th year for the event, one that has seen an alumni group from Ohio State field a team for the past several years. There will be a second team that will have former Ohio State players involved as Big X tries to knock off Carmen’s Crew and stake a claim for that grand prize.

The TBT is known for implementing the Elam Ending to the conclusion of games, something that the NBA All-Star game employed this past season, where the clock is turned off at the first whistle inside the final four minutes of the game and seven (now eight) points are added to the leading team’s point total and that becomes the target score for a team to reach.

The field will be much smaller than in years past with only 24 teams to participate in this one-city event.

The bracket will be revealed on Tuesday.