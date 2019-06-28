Colson closing in on an offer from the Buckeyes
The Ohio State Buckeyes could be getting closer to offering one of the top linebackers in the class of 2021 as the 'getting to know you' process with Junior Colson continues to develop.
ATLANTA – The Buckeyes will be needing to look at a lot of linebackers in the class of 2021 as the room gets older and older and the constant need to bring young players in continues. One linebacker that is getting a lot of attention is Junior Colson out of Brentwood (Tenn.), a four-star backer that is already drawing a good amount of national interest.
The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder out of Ravenwood high school already has a dozen-plus offers including big ones from in-state Tennessee along with Texas A&M, Virginia Tech and Michigan to name a few.
Colson does not have one from Ohio State as of yet, but that should change soon. He had a chance to visit the Buckeyes in June and knows what it will take to get that offer.
“I went on a visit a couple of weeks ago, they are waiting on my to bring my whole family up there to offer me,” Colson said.
