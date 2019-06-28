ATLANTA – The Buckeyes will be needing to look at a lot of linebackers in the class of 2021 as the room gets older and older and the constant need to bring young players in continues. One linebacker that is getting a lot of attention is Junior Colson out of Brentwood (Tenn.), a four-star backer that is already drawing a good amount of national interest.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder out of Ravenwood high school already has a dozen-plus offers including big ones from in-state Tennessee along with Texas A&M, Virginia Tech and Michigan to name a few.

Colson does not have one from Ohio State as of yet, but that should change soon. He had a chance to visit the Buckeyes in June and knows what it will take to get that offer.

“I went on a visit a couple of weeks ago, they are waiting on my to bring my whole family up there to offer me,” Colson said.